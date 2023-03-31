FACT CHECK: Is Elon Musk Suing ‘The View’ For Lying About Him?

A post on shared on social media purports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against TV show “The View.”

Elon about to destroy these dumb liberals pic.twitter.com/wvhI4ndVGU — aka (@akafacehots) March 28, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical site. There is no evidence Musk is suing the show or network.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post, viewed over 140,000 times, claims that Musk has filed a $60 million lawsuit against “The View” for defamation. The post shares an image of a headline from an article posted Mar. 6. “Elon Musk Files $60 Million Suit Against Whoopi and The View” the alleged headline reads. “‘They Never Stop Lying About Me.'”

The claim is false. It appears to stem from a satirical website called, SpaceXMania.com. The article includes a tag above the headline identifying the article as satire and the website is described as satire in a disclaimer section. They claim, “Please note that some of the articles on this website are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously.” They also warn they make no claims that their content is accurate or truthful.

There is no credible news report that suggests this suit has been filed. There has been no announcement from Musk on his verified Twitter account. (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Real Headline About Male Pregnancy)

The hosts of “The View” have been critical of Musk in the past. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg went so far as to quit using Twitter after it was announced that Musk had purchased the company. Goldberg said in a statement about her decision to leave twitter, “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on.”

