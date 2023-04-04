FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Riots In Nigeria Due To The Recent Election?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows riots occurring in Lagos, Nigeria following a recent election.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2022.

Fact Check:

The All Progressive Congress party in Nigeria won the Gubernatorial race in Lagos with the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party also won the Presidential election with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Al Jazeera reported. Presidential candidate Peter Obi has filed a petition to challenge the results of the February election after election observers reported several issues with the election process, according to Al Jazeera.

The Facebook video allegedly shows a violent clash taking place on the street in Lagos, Nigeria just days after the governor’s race. The video is taken from above the streets and shows a crowd running and yelling below.

“Alaba international market today been 19/03/2023 they are out to defend themselves against Tinubu boys,” the caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2022. The clash is between traders and road transport workers, not over the recent election results. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show A Mugshot Of Donald Trump)

The video shows a clash between traders and road transport workers in Alaba International market in Lagos, according to TVC News Nigeria. According to the outlet, “the crisis erupted when the traders in the market resisted the setting up of a park at the market citing congestion and others as reasons.”

There were reports of violence in some cities during the Lagos state election, like voter intimidation, the Associated Press reported. Atiku Abubakar, People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, led supporters to the federal capitol in a peaceful protest against the election process and results, according to Reuters.

