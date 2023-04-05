FACT CHECK: Does The UN Have A ‘New World Order’ Website?

A post on shared on social media purports that The United Nations (UN) website features a page documenting the agency’s “New World Order” plan.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The website and project is not affiliated with the UN.

Fact Check:

Russia recently took the presidency of the UN Security Council as part of a rotating process, according to The New York Times. The selection sparked criticism and controversy over their invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the organization’s website has a page about the “New World Order.” The video shows the website with a voice over detail of a tour of the website which includes terms like “Happytalism” as a replacement for capitalism.

“I was just informed that the United Nations has a New World Order Website at UN NWO.org,” the man says. “Get your updates on the new world order from the official United Nation New World Order website.”

The claim is inaccurate. This is not an official UN website. The United Nations New World Order Project, the creators of the website, is an organization separate from the UN.

In the about section of their website they offer a disclaimer that reads, “The views expressed herein are solely those of the United Nations New World Order Project, and do not reflect the views of the United Nations, or any other entity.”

The official site of the UN does not have a page dedicated to any concept of the “new world order.” However, the side does feature a global agenda called “Transforming our world: 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” outlining goals for the organization that include the “prosperity of humans and sustainability.” (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Real Headline About Male Pregnancy)

