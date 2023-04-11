FACT CHECK: Did Karine Jean-Pierre Cause An Accident While Driving Drunk?

A post shared on Twitter purports White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre caused an accident by driving while drunk.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence that the photos in the post are related to Jean-Pierre.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports Jean-Pierre was caught driving under the influence. The post shares a photo of Jean-Pierre during a press conference and three other photos, allegedly of Jean-Pierre’s traffic accident.

“Why Isn’t Anyone Talking about the @PressSec DRUNK DRIVING ACCIDENT?” the post reads. “She Was DRINKING On The Job Friday! DC METRO POLICE REFUSING TO RELEASE BODYCAM FOOTAGE OF KARINE JEAN-PIERRE ACCIDENT. Witnesses say she was slurring her words, difficulty standing straight.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no evidence provided by the post. There is no credible news report that suggests these images are in any way related to Jean-Pierre. There has been no press release from the White House regarding any such incident. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show A Mugshot Of Donald Trump)

One of the images dates back Nov. 2022 when a train struck a police car in Colorado. Another photo on the post is a still from the bodycam footage of the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. The third photo is also unrelated to Jean-Pierre and shows police investigating the shooting of a man in Montgomery Country.

This is not the first time misinformation has spread online related to Biden. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim photos were taken of Biden and Vice President Harris celebrating the news of Trump’s indictment.