FACT CHECK: Did Former Anheuser Busch Executive Apologize For Their Partnership With Dylan Mulvaney?

A post shared on social media purports that Anheuser Busch executive Augustus Anheuser III issued an official apology for their marketing campaign featuring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

🤡Augustus Anheuser III Issues Official Apology For The Bud Light Fiascohttps://t.co/DfS0usGFQ2 — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) April 6, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence that this apology was made.

Fact Check:

Anheuser Busch has lost an estimated 30% in bottle sales and 50% in draught beer sales over the past week due to backlash regarding the marketing campaign featuring Mulvaney, Fox News reported. It is estimated that in total the beer company has suffered a $3 billion loss, according to Daily Mail.

The Twitter post purports a former executive at Anheuser Busch had issued an apology for the campaign. The post features a clown emoji and a link to an article.

“Augustus Anheuser III says he had no idea the marketing department at Anheuser Busch approved a campaign that promoted LGBTQ behaviors and lifestyles,” the linked article reads.

The claim is baseless. The claim appears to have stemmed from a satirical website called, “The Dunning-Kruger Times.” This site self identifies as parody and satire. The “about” section states, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

Augustus Anheuser Busch III did serve as an executive of the Anheuser Busch company for 49 years, but he retired in 2006. There is no credible news report that suggests he issued any apology regarding the recent marketing campaign. (RELATED: Has Hillary Clinton Been Indicted?)

This is not the first time satire has been shared online and mistaken for fact. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Anheuser Busch CEO resigned due to the recent backlash.