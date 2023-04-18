FACT CHECK: Did Lauren Boebert Send This Tweet?

A post shared on Facebook purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert published a tweet about former President Donald Trump and “the rule of law.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical Twitter account. There is no evidence Boebert made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

A new poll shows Boebert is tied with Democratic candidate Adam Frisch at 45 percent among voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, according to Colorado Politics. Boebert narrowly defeated Frisch during the November 2022 midterm elections, The Associated Press reported.

The Facebook post allegedly shows a tweet discussing the “rule of law” in the U.S. “If they charge President Trump for his crimes, they could charge any of us for our crimes. The rule of law means nothing to these people,” the purported tweet from Boebert reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports indicating Boebert made the purported remark. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on the Republican Congresswoman’s website nor on her verified social media accounts. In addition, Trump has not publicly addressed the claim via his TRUTH Social account.

The claim originally stems from a Mar. 31 tweet published by user @FaithRubPol. A label included on the bottom of the purported tweet from Boebert indicates it is a parody. “Most of our screenshots are parodies,” the user also indicates via its account bio.

Although the purported tweet from Boebert is satirical, it has received over 13,000 views at the time of publication. (RELATED: Did Lauren Boebert Make This Comment About The Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon?)

A spokesperson for the Republican Congresswoman denied she made the remark in an email to Reuters.

“[The] Congresswoman never tweeted this,” the spokesperson said, according to the outlet.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Boebert’s spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time Boebert has been the subject of a false social media claim. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting the Republican Congresswoman allegedly tweeted comments about former President Jimmy Carter and the COVID-19 vaccine.