FACT CHECK: Is Anheuser-Busch Planning To Discontinue And Rebrand Bud Light?

A post shared on Facebook purports Anheuser-Busch is planning to discontinue and rebrand its beer, Bud Light.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

Several Anheuser-Busch facilities have received threats following backlash over Bud Light’s partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, according to CNN. Anheuser-Busch’s sales dropped more than $5 billion amid the controversy involving Mulvaney, the New York Post reported.

The Facebook post purports Anheuser-Busch is planning to discontinue and rebrand its beer, Bud Light. The post further claims Joe Barron, the vice president of Budweiser Brands, said “there is no coming back” for the brand following its recent controversial partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact has found no credible news reports indicating Anheuser-Busch is planning to discontinue and rebrand its beer, Bud Light. Likewise, the brewing company has neither responded to the claim via a press release nor a statement posted to its verified social media accounts. In addition, Bud Light has not publicly addressed the claim via its verified Twitter account.

The claim stems from an article published by the website, “Patriot Party Press.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it “is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Did A Former Anheuser-Busch Executive Apologize For Their Partnership With Dylan Mulvaney?)

Furthermore, the article shares previous satire claims made by the site, including that Bud Light lost $800 million in one day over its partnership with Mulvaney. The article also falsely names Sandy Jeridusky as Anheuser-Busch’s CEO. A review of Anheuser-Busch’s official website indicates Brendan Whitworth is the brewing company’s current CEO.

Check Your Fact has contacted Anheuser-Busch for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting Anheuser-Busch fired its entire marketing department.