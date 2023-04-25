FACT CHECK: Have Budweiser Brands Been Banned From Oktoberfest?

A post shared on Facebook claims Budweiser brands have been banned from Oktoberfest.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for the claim. It originates from a website that self-identifies as satire.

Calls to boycott Bud Light have emerged after the brand did a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, according to Newsweek. Two executives responsible for Bud Light marketing have taken a leave of absence in the wake of the backlash, according to Advocate.

The Facebook post claims Budweiser brands will not be allowed at Oktoberfest for the first time in 75 years. The post shares an article that features a picture of several young, white, beer drinkers. “Budweiser Brands Won’t Be Welcome at Oktoberfest For The 1st Time in 75 Years,” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is fabricated, however. The post includes a link to an article from Dunning-Kruger Times, which identifies itself as satire in its “About Us” page. The disclaimer reads, “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real,” it reads in part.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Budweiser brands being banned from Oktoberfest. (RELATED: Did Budweiser Lose $800 Million In One Day?)

Check Your Fact reached out to Oktoberfest and Anheuser-Busch for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

This is not the first time misinformation about Budweiser has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Budweiser planned to discontinue Bud Light.