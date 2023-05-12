FACT CHECK: No, London Mayor’s Wife Did Not Wear A Burqa To Coronation.

An image shared on social media purports the wife of London mayor Sadiq Khan arrived for King Charles III’s coronation in a full burqa.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

First Lady Jill Biden was in attendance at King Charles and Queen Camille’s coronation along with her granddaughter, BBC News reported. Khan has called for clarification from the London Police for arresting 64 protesters during the coronation ceremony, according to CBS News.

The Facebook purports Khan’s wife, Saadiya Khan, arrived to the coronation of King Charles in a burqa. The post shares a photo that appears to show the mayor and his wife, who is fully covered in a black burqa, walking hand in hand before a line of British soldiers.

“Looks like the Mayor of #London was out with one of his other wives today,” the caption reads.

There is no credible news report that suggests this image is authentic. The photo shared in the post was edited from a photo from 2022, when Khan and his wife arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving. The photo shows the Mayor walking before the soldiers with his wife who is wearing a suit and no head covering.

Khan appeared to arrive alone to the May 6 coronation. A video shows him exiting a vehicle and entering Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Reject A Gift From The Air Force Football Team?)

