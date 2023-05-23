FACT CHECK: Video Claims Jim Jordan Released A Document Implicating Jerry Nadler With Hunter Biden

A video shared on Facebook claims Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan released a document implicating New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler with Hunter Biden.

Verdict: False

The video shows Jordan defending the Second Amendment and arguing against gun control, not connecting Nadler to Biden.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed more than 11,000 times, claims Jordan connected Nadler to Biden. The video’s caption reads,” ‘YOU CONNIVED WITH HUNTER’ – Jim Jordan RELEASES Surprising Document EXPOSING Jerry Nadler.”

The video, however, shows no such thing. The first part of the Facebook video shows Jordan defending the 2nd Amendment and criticizing congressional Democrats’ introduction of an assault weapons ban during a July 20, 2022 House Judiciary Committee hearing. The last part of the video also uses clips from this hearing.



The second part of the Facebook video shows Nadler and Jordan sparring over the 2nd Amendment and an assault weapons ban. During the arguing, nowhere does Jordan accuse Nadler of conniving with Biden. Nadler and Jerry clashed on several different occasions in 2022, according to a Forbes YouTube compilation of their confrontations. (Related: No, This Image Does Not Show A Mugshot Of Donald Trump)



There has been no mention of this claim on any of Jordan’s social media accounts. Likewise, Nadler has not addressed any such incident on his social media accounts. There has been no press release from Nadler nor Jordan that discusses this alleged incident.

Social media users often caption videos with false or misleading claims. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming Jordan said Hunter Biden’s laptop implicated Nadler.