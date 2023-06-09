FACT CHECK: Does Image Show Injuries From A Lightning Strike?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a man’s injury after surviving a lightning strike.

If you are lucky enough to survive a lightning strike,this is what your body will look like pic.twitter.com/9G7oLix3Gb — Boo (@333too3) June 1, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image is simply makeup, not actual injuries from a lightning strike.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post claims to show a lightning strike injury. The post purports injuries include damage that results in purple, blue and red streaks and spots on the body, resembling veins or lighting bolts.

“If you are lucky enough to survive a lightning strike,this is what your body will look like,” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate. The image appears to have originated from an art studio website from 2004 with the title “prothesic makeup 7.” The description reads, “Back bodypainting of a zombie.” The image first appeared on DeviantArt from an artist named Gorka. Other makeup from the artist can be seen on Deviantart.

Gorka Agurre Studio told the AFP in 2019 that the image was their artwork and people have shared the images without their permission. There is no credible news report that suggests this image shows a person that survived a lightning strike. (RELATED: Does Image Shared On Social Media Show Jeffrey Epstein With The Island Boys)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a satirical magazine depicted Zelenskyy and his troops crossing the river Styx.