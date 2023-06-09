FACT CHECK: Photo Of Chris Christie Speaking At An Event Is Altered

An image posted on Facebook purports to show former New Jersey Republican Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate Chris Christie with an exaggerated body size.



Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original image, taken at a 2012 event and published via Reuters, shows Christie at a less exaggerated weight.

Fact Check:

Christie is set to formally launch his 2024 presidential bid during a New Hampshire town hall-style event Tuesday, according to ABC News. The former New Jersey Republican Governor has “cast himself as the only person with the guts to take on [former President Donald] Trump,” The Associated Press reported.

“My good friend Mark Levin calls him ‘Krispy Kreme Christie.’ Seems appropriate!” the Facebook post’s caption reads. The post, liked over 100 times, shows Christie at an exaggerated body size.

The image is digitally altered. The original image, taken at a 2012 event in support of then-presidential candidate and current Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and published via Reuters, shows Christie at a less exaggerated weight.

“New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) speaks at a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Exeter, New Hampshire January 8, 2012, the image’s caption reads.

Likewise, a reverse image search reveals the purported image is not included in any credible news reports about the former Republican New Jersey Governor.

In addition, Christie has neither commented on the claim via a statement published on his website nor his verified social media accounts. (RELATED: No, Michelle Obama’s Mother Does Not Refer To Her As Michael In Her Will)

Christie appeared to have lost 85 pounds following lap-band surgery in 2014, according to experts, Politico reported. The former Republican New Jersey Governor also appeared significantly slimmer at a March 2023 event at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Check Your Fact has contacted Christie for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a digitally altered image has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting Hungarian-American businessman George Soros allegedly attended an event in support of Republican Florida Gov. and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.