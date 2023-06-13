FACT CHECK: Image Of Dogs In Flood Is From 2022 Flood In Thailand, Not 2023 Flood In Ukraine

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a group of dogs in flood waters in the aftermath of the Ukrainian dam being destroyed earlier this week.

Verdict: False

This caption is inaccurate. The image predates the destruction of the dam.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian officials claim that they have intercepted Russian communication that proves that Russia is responsible for destroying the Kakhovka dam, Reuters reported. The Security Service of Ukraine released audio of the call lasting one-and-a-half minutes.

The Twitter post claims that an image showing dogs in flood waters was caught in the Kherson region of Ukraine after the Kakhovka dam was destroyed. The image shows six dogs of varying breeds swimming in water with humans in the background.

“flooded Kherson region, the Russians blew up the dam of the #Kakhovka HPP,” the caption reads. “Animals suffer.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this photo was taken recently in Ukraine. The photo was taken during a flood that occurred in Thailand in Oct. 2022. Thai news outlet, Pattaya News, used the image in an 2022 article about the Thai flood. Likewise, the image was also used in another 2022 article by Soi Dog Foundation, a nonprofit animal rescue group.

The flood was a historic catastrophe for the Ubon Ratchathani region of Thailand, causing residents to rely on military trucks for errands and losses nearing 7 million baht. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

