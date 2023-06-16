FACT CHECK: Does Twitter Video Show Pro-Trump Protest Heading Towards Miami Courthouse?

A video shared on social media purports supports of former President Donald Trump protested his indictment at the Miami courthouse.

Verdict: False

This caption is inaccurate. The dates back to 2020 in Washington D.C.

Fact Check:

Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal court on Tuesday to 37 felony counts related to his handling of classified government documents, CBS News reported. Trump is barred from speaking to an aide who was also charged, but will be able to keep his passport with the ability to travel domestically or internationally unhindered.

The Twitter post purports thousands of demonstrators in Miami protested after Trump was present in court. The post shares a video of a large crowd marching down a street with both Trump and American flags as others gather behind barricades to watch.

“President @realDonaldTrump supporters gather peacefully, and march towards the Miami court house,” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken recently. The video appears to have been filmed in Washington D.C. The U.S. Supreme Court and The Library of Congress, both located in D.C. can be seen in the background.

The video was taken during the Million Maga March on Nov. 14, 2020, according to The Guardian. Thousands of protesters came from across the country to support Donald Trump during his reelection campaign. Another video of the event from USA Today shows the size and scope of the march. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

