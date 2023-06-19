FACT CHECK: Did Trump Claim That He Pardoned Himself In Recent Post?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a claim from former President Donald Trump that he had secretly pardoned himself.

Verdict: False

This caption is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Trump’s presidential campaign raised $2 million just hours after he was arraigned on Tuesday in Miami federal court, The Hill reported. After the arraignment Trump held a fundraiser in Trump’s Bedminster, N.J. club.

The Twitter post claims that Trump has announced that he pardoned himself and that Mar-a-Lago is now a sovereign nation. The alleged announcement was made via his social media platform, Truth Social.

“AS THE PRESIDENT EVER TO BE INDICTED BY DEMOCRAT THUG PROSECUTORS, I AM NOW FORCED TO USE THE SECRET PARDON I HAVE HAD ALL THE TIME THAT ABSOLVES ME OF ANY AND ALL CRIMES,” the alleged post reads. “I AM ALSO CLAIMING MAR-A-LAGO AS A SOVERIGN NATION OF MAGALAND AND EXPECT RON DESANTIS TO KEEP THE DEEP STATE FROM ATTESTING YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that Trump made this claim. There is no record of this post on Trump’s verified Truth Social account. There is no record of the post on an archived version of his account.

Furthermore, there are no similar claims on Trump’s campaign website. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

This is not the first time a misinformation about a politician has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene included a “nationwide pornography ban” in the debt ceiling bill.