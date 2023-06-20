FACT CHECK: Was Biden’s Small Business Administrator Arrested?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Say He Will Not Be Paying His Lawyers Until They Convince The DOJ To Drop His Indictment?
FACT CHECK: Did Nintendo Post This Tweet About Cats?
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Jim Jordan Released A Document Implicating Jerry Nadler With Hunter Biden
FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Donald Trump Has Not Been Indicted