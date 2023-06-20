FACT CHECK: Was Biden’s Small Business Administrator Arrested?

An image shared on social media purports a Biden Administration official has been arrested.

Verdict: False

This caption is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday with both sides having agreed to “stabilize” relations with the two countries, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. is seeking to better their military communication with China to help avoid conflict in regard to Taiwan.

The Instagram post purports Isabella Casillas Guzman, Biden’s Small Business Administrator, has been arrested for crimes related to COVID-19. The post shares an article covering the claim.

“Military Nabs Another Covid Criminal,” the headline reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Guzman has been arrested. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that revealed the headline stems from an article on the satirical news website, Real Raw News. The article claims to have information from a source in the military that Guzman was arrested for treason after it became known that she bankrupted small businesses during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

This website features a disclaimer in their “about section” that reads, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

This is not the first time a misinformation about a politician has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post purporting that Donald Trump claimed he pardoned himself in a recent post.