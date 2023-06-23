FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Congresswoman Greene Revealing Information That Led To AG Garland’s Impeachment?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene revealing information that led to the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Verdict: False

This caption is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Greene announced on Monday that she has introduced a bill to defund special council Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Greene believes there were “double standards” for Trump’s and Democrats and that the government is being “weaponized.”

The Facebook post purports Greene revealed information that immediately led to Garland’s impeachment. The video shows Greene on a panel with four others.

“CROWD ERUPTS as Greene DEBUNKS ‘January’ story after witness’ proof…impeaches Garland INSTANTLY,” the title reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this showed any information on Garland’s impeachment. This video stems from a congressional field hearing related to the Jan. 6 riot. During the hearing Congress members heard testimony from family members of the people involved in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. The video does not mention the impeachment of Garland. However, Greene did introduce articles of impeachment of Garland a month earlier.

In the video Greene does refer to articles of impeachment that she introduced against U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves who Greene also filed an article of impeachment against in May. (RELATED: No, Trump Did Not Save Children From Sex Trafficking In Underground Tunnels In New York)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online.