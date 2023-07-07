FACT CHECK: Video Shows Fire In UAE, Not France

A video shared on Twitter claims to show a building on fire in France.

France civil war part 2! High raises burning, Parking garage on fire!

Verdict: False

The video was taken in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), not France.

Fact Check:

France has seen several days of violent riots following the police shooting death of a teenager pulled over after a traffic stop, according to BBC News. The violence appears to have eased somewhat after mayors held an anti-violence rally, the outlet reported.

The Twitter video claims to show a building on fire in France. The video’s caption reads, “France civil war part 2! High raises burning, Parking garage on fire! It’s getting worse by the day #FranceRiots #FranceOnFire.”

This video, however, is not from France. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from an apartment building fire in Ajman, UAE. The video was shared on Twitter.

“BREAKING: Large fire erupts at residential high-rise in Ajman, UAE,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

The video was also shared on Sky News, and various images and videos were published by other news outlets, such as the Associated Press. The Ajman Police published other footage of the fire and the aftermath on Twitter.

Social media users often use misleading and false captions on videos. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post claiming to show images from the destroyed Titan submersible.