FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show The Las Vegas Sphere With A Windows Error Message

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows an image of the Las Vegas sphere displaying a Windows error message.

Bill Gates ruined the Las Vegas sphere 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RVK13Gpm6l — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 8, 2023

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally fabricated. No credible news outlets reported that the sphere displayed this image.

Fact Check

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is being billed as the world’s largest spherical structure and reportedly contains the world’s largest high-resolution wraparound LED screen, according to CNN. The sphere was illuminated for a pre-launch show on the Fourth of July with animations of fireworks and stars and stripes, The Guardian reported.

The Twitter post purports the MSG sphere in Las Vegas had technical difficulties. The image allegedly shows the sphere with a blue Windows error message saying that the computer needs to restart.

“Bill Gates ruined the Las Vegas sphere,” the tweet reads. The tweet went on to garner over 107,000 likes.

The photo is digitally fabricated, however. There are no credible news reports about the sphere displaying this message. When compared to other images of the sphere, the one shown in the Twitter image has an unnaturally large glow. (RELATED: Does Eerie Video Show Alien In Las Vegas Family’s Yard?)



A spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the image is not real.

This is not the first time a fabricated image has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked an altered image claiming to show a Logitech controller used on the Titan submersible at the bottom of the ocean floor.