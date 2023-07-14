FACT CHECK: Did Nigerian State Governor Bello Share His Opposition To The Federal Government?

A post shared on social media purports that Nigerian Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Twitter his opposition to the federal government said that it had no role in his State’s policies.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu was chosen as the new chairman of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS at a time of great uncertainty in the region, Reuters reported. West Africa has seen six successful military coups since 2020.

The Facebook post claims Bello has claimed sole leadership over his state. The post shared a screenshot of an alleged Tweet from Bello’s account.

The post reads, “Tinubu has no say in Kogi election come November 2023, i can’t forget what he did to me during the Presidential primaries. I am in charge of my State and will not allow anyone intrude in my affairs.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this post is authentic. There is no such tweet found on Bello’s verified Twitter account. There is also no record of the tweet on an advanced search through his Twitter.

Furthermore, the governor took to Twitter to claim that the tweet was a fabrication calling the post fake news. He stated, “Photoshopped by Mischief makers. Please beware. God bless the President. @officialABAT. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

Fake News alert ‼️ 🚨 Photoshopped by Mischief makers. Please beware. God bless President @officialABAT God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/1eEAh4RJKc — Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Bello, CON (@OfficialGYBKogi) July 5, 2023

