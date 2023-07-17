FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Captured All Of Russia’s Ammunition

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine captured all of Russia’s ammunition.



Verdict: False

Russia has not run out of ammunition, nor has Ukraine captured all of the Russian military’s ammunition.

Fact Check:

Ukraine’s offensive has not proceeded as fast as expected but is making limited gains around Bakhmut and the southern front, according to Reuters.

The Facebook video claims the Russian military has lost all its ammunition to Ukraine. The video’s caption reads, “Ceasefire Call from the Kremlin! Ukraine has Captured All of the Ammunition of the Russian Army!

There is no evidence for this claim. If Ukraine had captured all of Russia’s ammunition, then media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact conducted a wider internet search and could not find any reputable sources claiming that Russia had lost all of its ammunition to Ukraine or it had called for a ceasefire. (RELATED: Did 27,000 Russians Surrender In Ukraine?)

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a non-partisan think tank that publishes daily reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has not reported that Ukraine has captured all of Russia’s ammunition. In its July 11 report, ISW reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Russia had increased its production of ammunition and was continuing assaults across Ukraine, such as in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine has targeted Russian ammunition depots before. Ukraine recently targeted a claimed Russian ammunition depot in Novooleksiivka on July 11.

Last night in Novooleksiivka, occupied Kherson region there was an arrival at a Russian ammunition depot. The sounds of secondary detonations were heard until 06:00 this morning. Novooleksiivka is a logistical hub between Melitopol and Dzhankoy (Crimea). pic.twitter.com/gqocqV6f1p — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) July 11, 2023

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show a German magazine cover making fun of the Ukrainian offensive.