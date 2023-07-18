FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Call Ron DeSantis A Virgin?

Very strong campaign tactics going on at Trump Land https://t.co/XgLpTkPOvW

A post shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a virgin on Truth Social.

The claim is inaccurate. The post is fabricated.

Trump will not appear at the evangelical groups summit in Des Moines, Iowa, instead he will attend a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reported. Trump’s legal team has requested his trial be delayed until after the elections suggesting the former president won’t be able to recieve a fair trial, according to MSNBC .

The Twitter post purports purports Trump called DeSantis a “virgin” while also making a using his last name as a pun. The post shared a screenshot of the alleged Truth Social post.

“‘Virgin’ Ron DeSanctimonious is at it again!” the alleged Truth Social post reads.

The Twitter caption states, “Very strong campaign tactics going on at Trump Land.”