FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Call Ron DeSantis A Virgin?
A post shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a virgin on Truth Social.
Very strong campaign tactics going on at Trump Land https://t.co/XgLpTkPOvW
— Zach 🟧 (@purify_21) July 12, 2023
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate. The post is fabricated.
Fact Check:
Trump will not appear at the evangelical groups summit in Des Moines, Iowa, instead he will attend a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reported. Trump’s legal team has requested his trial be delayed until after the elections suggesting the former president won’t be able to recieve a fair trial, according to MSNBC.
The Twitter post purports purports Trump called DeSantis a “virgin” while also making a using his last name as a pun. The post shared a screenshot of the alleged Truth Social post.
“‘Virgin’ Ron DeSanctimonious is at it again!” the alleged Truth Social post reads.
The Twitter caption states, “Very strong campaign tactics going on at Trump Land.”
The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this post is authentic. There is no such post Trump’s Truth Social account. No such statement has been made by his spokesperson Liz Harrington’s verified Twitteraccount. Furthermore, there is no comments of this sort on Trump’s campaign website. (RELATED: Did More People Move Out Of Florida Than New York And California?)
The Trump campaign did make a joke about DeSantis for attending an event in Nevada that served stewed and fried lamb testicles. The New York Post reported that Trump’s senior adviser Chris LaCivita said that he was, “not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls.”
This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Mark Zuckerberg accused Elon Musk of having an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife.