FACT CHECK: Video Showing Military Vehicles In Los Angeles Is Old

A video shared on Facebook claims to show military vehicles in Los Angeles in 2023.



Verdict: False

The video was taken in June 2020, not 2023, during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, which shows a column of armored vehicles passing by civilian cars on a street, claims it shows the U.S. military in West Hollywood, California.

However, this video is over three years old. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from June 2020. The video was posted on TikTok and claims it was in Los Angeles, California.

The video’s description reads, “LOS ANGELES JUNE 2, 2020.” Reuters was able to geolocate the video to Los Angeles. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

The California National Guard deployed to Los Angeles in May 2020 after violent riots saw rioters attack police cars and destroy businesses, according to The Associated Press. Axios reported in September 2020 that the George Floyd protests caused over $1 billion in property damage.

Social media users often spread misinformation by captioning videos with the wrong location and information. For example, Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show destruction in France. The video took place in Kyiv, Ukraine.