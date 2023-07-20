FACT CHECK: Does Image Show Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein With Underage Girl?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows former President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and underage girls. You tell me, why aren’t you speaking out against this? https://t.co/uA7Pj28EMz pic.twitter.com/f2EaaQd9Mc — Robert X Weaver 🤬 (@RadioActivistRX) July 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image is fabricated.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post shows an alleged photo of Epstein and Trump sitting on a couch with several apparent underage girls. In the alleged photo, the two men are smiling while the young girls hold them. The caption reads, “You tell me, why aren’t you speaking out against this?”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this is authentic. The image appears to have been generated by A.I. There are several irregularities that suggest that it is a generated image. For example, Epstein’s legs are not in the image and there are several hands-on Epstein’s shoulders that are inexplicable. Furthermore, the girl’s arm on Trump appears to be far too long.