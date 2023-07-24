FACT CHECK: Did Mark Wahlberg Make Comments About Hollywood Pedophiles During Sunday School Meeting?

A post shared on social media purports that actor Mark Wahlberg spoke a youth event and discussed pedophilia in Hollywood.

“We are hunting these evil sons of bitches down and taking them out, one blood drinking pedophile at a time,” Wahlberg said, before warning the congregation to expect some disturbing news on the front page of newspapers in the near future. pic.twitter.com/FgdaoeQd2e — 💋 𝐂𝐢𝐂𝐢 (@CiCi_Texas_45) July 13, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence suggesting Wahlberg made such a statement.

Fact Check:

Wahlberg has been outspoken in the past about his Catholicism and has criticized Hollywood saying his faith is “not popular” in the industry, The Daily Mail reported. He went on to say that his religion has helped him focus on a “better version of himself.”

The Twitter post purports Wahlberg threatened pedophiles in Hollywood during a visit to a Sunday school. The post shares an alleged article covering the claim featuring photo of the actor speaking in front of a Catholic alter.

The headline reads, “Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg told hundreds of people at a Sunday school meeting in Los Angeles that a small yet powerful group of Hollywood insiders has declared war on the ‘evil’ entertainment industry elite who traffic in children, and ‘Hollywood pedophiles have nowhere left to hide.'”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that the actor discussed this a recent event. The image in the report was taken in 2017 when Wahlberg spoke at a Catholic event about encouraging young people to engage with their faith, as reported by The Chicago Sun Times. The report made no mention of Pedophiles in Hollywood.

The post appears to stem from an article by the People’s Voice. This article claims that Wahlberg spoke about child trafficking. The piece offered no images or video from the event. Check Your Fact has contacted the People’s Voice to request information on their source. We will update this piece if a response is provided. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Garth Brooks cancelled his Vegas shows after the Bud Light controversy.