FACT CHECK: Is Target Installing Satanic Fixtures In Store?

A video shared on TikTok claims Target is installing satanic fixtures in its stores.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. These are not genuine fixtures being installed in stores, a Target spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Target has changed its dress code for its employees, now allowing them to wear shorts as heat has made jobs more difficult, according to CNN. Previously, only cart attendants and drive-up fulfillment workers were allowed to wear shorts, according to Business Insider.

A TikTok video alleges that Target is installing satanic fixtures in its stores. This information is shared by a man in a black t-shirt and hat in front of an image of Target which then switches to images of satanic clothing, statues and decorations.

“BREAKING NEWS TARGET IS AT IT AGAIN!” the caption reads. “LEAVE YOUR THOUGHTS IN THE COMMENTS.”

There is no evidence for this claim, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged satanic fixtures. (FACT CHECK: Is Target Selling Satanic Clothing?)



The pictures seen in the TikTok were posted to Facebook by a user who admits they were created with artificial intelligence (AI). “2023 Spring Target New Store line,” the caption reads. “Ai pics : by yours truly, feel free to fall for it.”

“Confirming that Target has never featured these items in stores,” a Target spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Several claims of Satanic imagery in Target stores have been shared online before. Check Your Fact debunked some of the claims, one of which was also sparked by an AI creation.