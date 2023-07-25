FACT CHECK: Did The Las Vegas Sphere Display A Message That Reads ‘F*** Biden?’

A video shared on TikTok claims to show a message on the Las Vegas sphere that reads “f*** Biden.”

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. Sphere Entertainment confirmed that the Las Vegas sphere displayed no such message in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is being billed as the world’s largest spherical structure at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, according to CNN. The $2.3 billion entertainment venue has recently being showing a video of a giant eyeball, leaving some viewers feeling unsettled, UNILAD reported.

A TikTok purports the Las Vegas sphere displayed a negative message about President Joe Biden. The video allegedly show an aerial, nighttime view of the sphere with the message “f*** Biden,” the first word being censored by an American flag.

This is not genuine footage, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the sphere displaying this message.

A spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment confirmed that the image is not genuine in an email to Check Your Fact.

The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a press kit of images of the sphere, which features images like landscapes and fireworks. No political statements or profanity was featured. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show The Las Vegas Sphere With A Windows Error Message)

This is not the first time misinformation spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image claiming O.J. Simpson is joining the SAG-AFTRA strike.