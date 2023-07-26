FACT CHECK: Did A Tsunami Siren Recently Sound In Alaska?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows tsunami warning sirens in Alaska after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

🚨#BREAKING: Massive Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Sirens Along Alaskan Coastline 📌#KodiakIsland l #Alaska Sirens were sounding off in response to a tsunami warning. The warning came after a strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the coastline of Alaska. The Tsunami… pic.twitter.com/rccv1h5hgW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video pre-dates the earthquake in Alaska.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports sirens warned of a tsunami in Alaska. The post shares a low-quality, shaky video of a town with sounds of a siren and a voice telling residents to “evacuate.”

“Massive Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Sirens Along Alaskan Coastline,” the caption reads. “Sirens were sounding off in response to a tsunami warning. The warning came after a strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the coastline of Alaska. The Tsunami Warning Center specifically issued the warning for a significant part of coastal southwest Alaska. However, all tsunami warnings have just now been canceled, and now been downgraded to a tsunami advisory which is still in effect.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is from the recent earthquake. The video predates this event and appears to date back to 2021. The video does appear to have been taken in Alaska, however it was not related to recent events.

A 7.2 earthquake did trigger a tsunami advisory in southern Alaska on July 16, however, NBC News reported that the advisory was cancelled shortly after. The National Weather Service in Anchorage indicated that the advisory was for Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass but Kodiak Island was not expected to be in danger.(RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

