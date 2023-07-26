FACT CHECK: Viral Video Purporting To Show News Report About 2023 Alaska Earthquake Is Not Recent

A video shared on Twitter purports to show an Inside Edition report about a recent earthquake in Alaska.

Verdict: Misleading

The video stems from a 2018 Inside Edition report about an earthquake that struck Alaska at the time.

Fact Check:

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska peninsula on July 16, according to the United States Geological Survey, Reuters reported. A tsunami advisory issued following the earthquake was later canceled, CNN reported.

“Report on the #Alaska #earthquake this morning,” the Twitter post’s caption reads. The post features a video bearing an Inside Edition logo, and the video shows multiple instances of people sheltering in place during the earthquake. The video has been viewed over 100,000 times as of writing.

The claim is misleading, however. The video stems from a 2018 Inside Edition report about an earthquake that struck Alaska at the time. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake That Struck Japan?)

“People Hide Under Tables During Alaska Earthquake,” the video’s title reads. The video’s description indicates a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska outside of Anchorage. The same instances of people sheltering in place during the event are included in the video report.

Likewise, the Twitter video does not appear in any credible news reports about the recent earthquake that struck Alaska. In addition, the video is neither referenced on Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s (DHS & EM) website nor on its social media accounts. The region of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that covers Alaska also has not publicly commented on the purported video.

Check Your Fact has contacted Inside Edition for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

