FACT CHECK: Did Ben And Jerry’s Tweet Celebrating White People Being The Minority In America In the Future?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a tweet from the ice cream company Ben and Jerry’s saying they are glad white people will soon be the minority in the United States.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The tweet is a fabrication.

Fact Check:

Ben and Jerry’s recently announced that they will stop advertising on Twitter, Fox Business reported. The company claimed this is due to the rise of hate speech on Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the platform, stating he has “doubled down” on it.

The Twitter post purports that Ben and Jerry’s is celebrating the shift in the American population that is estimated to leave Caucasians in the minority. The tweet shares a screen shot of the alleged tweet and calls their products “rubbish” in the caption.

“By 2045, the US will finally become a minority white country,” the alleged tweet reads. “Which flavor of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream will you be eating to celebrate? Let us know in the comments below.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this tweet is authentic. Reuters reported that Ben and Jerry’s commented on the post calling it a fabrication. The post was allegedly made by Ben and Jerry’s on Sept. 17, 2020. However, there is no record of the tweet on their verified Twitter account. There does not appear to be a deleted tweet on record either.

The ice cream producer has commented on social and racial issues in America before. CNN reported that Ben and Jerry’s spoke out after the death of George Floyd saying, “Today, we want to be even more clear about the urgent need to take concrete steps to dismantle white supremacy in all its forms.” (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

