FACT CHECK: Did Obama’s Chef Claim He Had Information That Could Get The Former President Arrested Before His Death?

An image shared on Truth Social alleges Tafari Campbell, the Obama family’s personal chef who died Monday on Martha’s Vineyard, made a post stating he has information that will lead to former President Barack Obama’s arrest prior to his death.

Verdict: False

This claim is not genuine. No such Twitter account with the handle shown in the image exists.

Fact Check:

The body of Campbell, 45, was found on Monday after he went missing on a paddle boarding trip in Martha’s Vineyard the previous day, according to BBC. After Campbell lost his balance and fell into the water, a bystander tried to swim to him but didn’t reach him in time, New York Post reported.

The Truth Social image allegedly shows a tweet made by Campbell prior to his death claiming he had information that could lead to the arrest of Obama. The alleged tweet was made June 1.

“I have information that will lead to the arrest of Barrack (sic) Obama,” the screenshot reads. It was allegedly posted on June 1, 2021 by the handle @TafariCambell.

The image is digitally fabricated, however. A Twitter account with the handle @TafariCambell does not exist, and is a misspelling of Campbell’s last name. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged tweet. (RELATED: No, Barack Obama Did Not Call For ‘Full-Blown Government Censorship’)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the Obama Foundation for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a claim involving arresting Obama has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were arrested by the military for unspecified reasons.