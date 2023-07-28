FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Nigerian Bridge

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a Nigerian bridge.



Verdict: False

The bridge is in China. There is no evidence of an Anioma Bridge in Nigeria.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image claims to show a new bridge in Nigeria called the Anioma Bridge. The tweet screenshot reads, “The Anioma bridge in Delta State opened June 2023. Cost $700 million, raised from securitization of 10% gas pipe revenues to a 75 year bond.”

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image shows the Nansha Bridge in Guangzhou, China. A reverse image search brought Check Your Fact to this website, which states that the Nansha Bridge is “8 mi (12.9 km), the deck is a two-way 8-lane highway, and the design speed is 100 km/h.”

Check Your Fact was able to geolocate the bridge to China using Google Earth. A video showing an aerial view of the bridge can be seen on the Facebook page of the People’s Daily, a Chinese state media outlet.



The bridge has been reported on by other media outlets, according to Reuters. Check Your Fact could not find any credible outlets reporting on an alleged Anioma bridge in Nigeria. Reuters was unable to find any evidence of this bridge, either. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake That Struck Japan?)

This is not the first time a misleading claim has circulated using incorrectly captioned media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting to show a crocodile in recent flood waters in India.