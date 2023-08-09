FACT CHECK: No, Whoopi Goldberg Was Not Sued By Jason Aldean

A video shared on YouTube claims “The View” talk show host Whoopi Goldberg “lost everything” in a lawsuit to country singer Jason Aldean.



Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video was posted by a celebrity gossip account that Check Your Fact has previously debunked.

Fact Check:

Goldberg recently made comments criticizing Aldean’s controversial song “Try That In A Small Town,” The Daily Mail reported. She claimed the song invoked “racist imagery,” which was a common complaint amongst viewers, causing Country Music Television to pull the music video from their channel, according to Mediaite.

The YouTube video claims Goldberg has been sued by the country singer. The thumbnail features an image of Goldberg looking distressed while waving her finger.

“3 MINUTES AGO,” the title reads. “Whoopi Goldberg PANICS After LOSING Everything After Lawsuit.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. The video’s description reads, “Disclaimer: Content might be gossip, rumors, exaggerated or indirectly besides the truth. Viewer advised to do own research before forming their opinion. Content might be opinionated.”

It was uploaded by the celebrity gossip channel Just In, which Check Your Fact recently debunked another claim from.

The video gives no evidence to prove the existence of the lawsuit. It uses a clip of Goldberg apologizing vaguely for something, with a chyron that reads “Whoopi Goldberg apologizes,” with the rest of its text censored. The clip actually originates from February 2022, when Goldberg apologized for comments stating “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” according to CNN.

The claim stems from an article by the Dunning-Kruger Times, which is shown in the video. The site’s “About Us” page reads, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” Check Your Fact has debunked numerous other claims from the site.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such a suit involving Aldean and Goldberg. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Whoopi Goldberg Wearing A Shirt That Calls Trump ‘Twisted’ And ‘Unqualified’?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson for The View and Just In for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.