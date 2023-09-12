FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Cancel U.S. Elections?

A post shared on social media purports that the World Economic Forum has canceled U.S. elections.

WEF Signs Order Cancelling US Election: Americans Must Be Ruled By Global Elite For Their Own Good Do you agree with this? pic.twitter.com/qOnUuaIvwl — Foxpool (@SleepytimeFox) August 30, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a website that repeatedly spreads misinformation.

Fact Check:

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the World Economic Forum, Fox News reported. Ramasamy claimed that the WEF “created a false perception,” that he was affiliated with the organization despite his efforts to tell the organization otherwise.

The Twitter post purports that the WEF has signed an order that cancels U.S. elections. The post includes a photo of founder Klaus Schwab. The caption reads, “WEF Signs Order Cancelling US Election: Americans Must Be Ruled By Global Elite For Their Own Good Do you agree with this?”

The claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news report suggests that this report is accurate. The claim also stems from an article on a website called, People’s Voice, a site known for reporting misinformation. The article offers no source showing that WEF has cancelled elections.

There has been no such announcement on their social medias. Likewise no such order can be found on the WEF website. (RELATED: No, Forbes Did Not Report That Burning Man Had An Ebola Outbreak)

The article uses an op-ed in the New York Times as evidence that WEF has cancelled elections. While the op-ed does call for a change to the way candidates are selected, the piece does not say that the WEF has ended elections or is lobbying to do so.

Furthermore, The WEF was established in Switzerland and is an independent forum for politicians, business leaders and others to discuss global and international issues. The organization has no authority over American elections or other world elections, the organization says.