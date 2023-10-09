FACT CHECK: No, Kim Jong Un Did Not Make This Quote About Palestine Being ‘An Issue For Freedom’

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims Kim Jong Un said, “Palestine is not only an issue for Arabs or Muslims, but also for freedom.”

Palestine is not only an issue for Arabs or Muslims, but also for freedom,” said Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/peNrmh9wBL — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 8, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Kim made this quote. It was posted by an X account that Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims from.

Fact Check:

Israel has declared war on Palestinian militant group Hamas after it carried out a surprise attack on Saturday, leaving at least 900 dead in Israel, according to CNN. Nine U.S. citizens have died in the attacks with more unaccounted for, NPR reported.

An X post shows an image of Kim, claiming that he said, “Palestine is not only an issue for Arabs or Muslims, but also for freedom.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about this quote. The only thing resembling a news report is from a website called Dearborn.org, which does not source where it received this quote.

The X user who posted the claim, @Sprinter99800, has been debunked by Check Your Fact multiple other times. (RELATED: Video Of Pro-Palestine Protestor Being Assaulted Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the Permanent Mission of North Korea to the United Nations for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].