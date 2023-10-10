FACT CHECK: No, Video Of Man Shooting Down A Helicopter Is Not From Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a Hamas fighter shooting down an Israeli helicopter.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. This is footage from a military simulation game called ARMA 3.

Fact Check:

Following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel last Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country is “at war” with the militant group, according to CBS News. The White House condemned the attacks on Israel that have now killed at least 1,000 Israelis and 11 Americans, Fox News reported.

An X video appears to show a soldier firing shots at a helicopter, which catches fire and crashes into the field below. “Latest : Hamas fighters shooting down Israel war helicopter in Gaza,” the post reads in part. “We #Indians are Standing with Palestine.”

This video is miscaptioned, however. It was originally posted to YouTube in March, its title indicating that it comes from “ARMA 3.”

“It’s Just a Military Simulation. Not Real life,” the description reads in part. ARMA 3 is described as an “open-world army simulation,” according to the website of its developer, Bohemia Interactive. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Hamas Destroying An Israeli Tank)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Bohemia Interactive for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time footage from “ARMA 3” has been passed off as showing the Israel-Hamas war. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim alleging footage from the game showed Hamas fighters shooting down four Israeli helicopters.

Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].