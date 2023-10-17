FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Gaza Hospital Explosion

A video shared on X claims to show an attack on a Gaza hospital that killed 500 people.



Verdict: False

This video has been circulating for nearly a week before the explosion at the Gaza hospital. The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Fact Check:

At least 500 people are estimated to have been killed from an explosion on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip Oct. 17, with the cause of the explosion currently unknown, according to Reuters. Thousands of displaced people were sheltering there, and more victims are still being discovered in the rubble, CNN reports.

This video, which shows an explosion before a building collapses, claims to show an “attack” on the hospital. The caption reads,”Attack on AL-AHLI National Baptist Hospital.Almost 500+ killed.These are innocent citizens including old,women &…” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Israeli Airstrikes In Syria?)

This video, however, has been circulating for days before the explosion. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was shared to an Instagram account on Oct. 11, which described it as “footage from the Israeli air strikes on Gaza.” Check Your Fact has not verified this footage nor determined where it originated.

Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show a Hamas rocket hitting the hospital. The video was from 2022.

Note: This is a breaking news event. More information will be added as it is known.