FACT CHECK: Image Showing Dead Children Is From Syria, Not Gaza

Disclaimer: The image shown in the post is graphic and distressing. We are not embedding the post due to this reason.

An image shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show dead Palestinian children in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The image is from Syria in 2013.

Fact Check:

A National Security Council spokesperson said Oct. 18 that Israel was not responsible for a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, according to Axios. Hamas blamed Israel for the explosion, with the Gaza Health Ministry claiming that hundreds of Palestinians died in the blast, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of dead children and claiming it was taken in Gaza. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Israeli Airstrikes In Syria?)

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was taken in 2013 and shows children killed in Syria. The image caption reads, “Children lie among the dead outside of Damascus, Syria, on August 21 shortly after they succumbed to chemical weapon poisoning.”

On August 21, 2013, suburbs around Damascus held by Syrian rebels were hit with sarin gas, killing hundreds, according to The Associated Press. The Syrian government, led by strongman Bashar Assad, is widely seen as responsible for the attack, though it has denied it carried out the chemical weapon attack, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show a Hamas rocket hitting a Gaza hospital. The video was from 2022.