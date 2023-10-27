FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Iron Dome Intercepting Rockets Fired From Gaza

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepting rockets fired from Gaza.

Verdict: False

The video is from ARMA 3, a military simulation game.

Fact Check:

The U.S. is sending Israel two Iron Dome batteries as it fights against Hamas, a terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip, according to Defense News. The Iron Dome is used by Israel to shoot down rockets fired by Hamas and other militant groups, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming it shows the Iron Dome successfully intercepting missiles. The post reads, “Israel’s Iron Dome successfully intercepted multiple rockets that were fired from #Gaza.” (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)

This claim, however, is false. The video is from a video game called ARMA 3. ARMA 3 is described as an “open-world army simulation,” according to the website of its developer, Bohemia Interactive. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the original video was shared to YouTube Oct. 11 with the title, “Iron Dome in Action! Overwhelmed – Massive Rocket Barrage – Military Simulation – ArmA 3.”

“I love to make these simulation videos for you and I am happy that you all like them a lot! The graphics of ArmA 3 are very good, it almost looks like in real life. Rather simulations than real war! I definitely don’t want to give the impression that I glorify war, I am just a enthusiastic gamer. The weapon systems are of course used differently in real life, but I am happy to educate you about these weapons systems, many do not even know that they exist,” reads the video description.

Social media has been flooded with old videos, video game clips and other misleading and false information about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, according to NPR. Check Your Fact has debunked videos showing ARMA 3 clips and claiming that they are from the recent fighting.