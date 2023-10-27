FACT CHECK: No, John Kerry Has Not Called For Depopulation As A Part Of The United Nations’ Agenda 2030

A post shared on Facebook claims U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has said that the “global elite” must meet the United Nations’ (UN) Agenda 2030 by depopulating the world.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. A State Department spokesperson confirmed the post is false in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The UN rejected resolutions from both the U.S. and Russia for addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict during a meeting on Wednesday, according to Fox News. Russia and China vetoed a U.S. resolution that would’ve called for the release of hostages captured by Hamas and granted humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to NPR.

A Facebook post claims Kerry has advocated for depopulation as a part of the UN’s 2030 agenda. The post shares an article covering the claim which features a photo of Kerry waving his finger.

“Biden’s Climate czar John Kerry has declared that the global elite must get their house in order by depopulating the world to meet the UN’s Agenda 2030 climate goals because ‘humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself,’” the caption reads.

There is no truth to this claim, however. The post includes a link to an article from a site called Planet Today, which in turn credits the piece to The People’s Voice. The latter’s site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates that it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.” Additionally, Check Your Fact has debunked The People’s Voice several previous times.

There are no credible news reports about Kerry making this statement. Additionally, there is no mention of depopulation on the UN’s webpage for 2030 Agenda. (RELATED: Did John Kerry Call For Farming To Go Extinct?)

“This latest ridiculous claim by the website The People’s Voice is obviously false,” a State Department spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.