FACT CHECK: Images Of US Airstrikes On Syria Are Not Recent, Were First Taken In March 2023

Photos shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows recent U.S. airstrikes on Syria.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING: The US military has carried out MULTIPLE AIRSTRIKES on two locations in eastern Syria. pic.twitter.com/tL4lluYIJN — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 27, 2023

Verdict: False

These images are not recent, but instead were taken in March.

Fact Check:

The U.S. has launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to AP News. This came in retaliation for a slew of recent drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases and personnel, the outlet reported.

Now, an X post claims to show images of these airstrikes. The images show a bright red plume of smoke and red sky over a skyline.

“BREAKING: The US military has carried out MULTIPLE AIRSTRIKES on two locations in eastern Syria,” the post reads.

The images were miscaptioned, however. The image can be found in an article from The Guardian from March 2023. The outlet reported that the U.S. carried out airstrikes on an Iran-backed group in Syria in retaliation to an attack on a U.S. base that killed an American contractor and wounded five others.

The pictures can also be found in articles from the New York Post and Daily Mail, both published around the same time, prior to the recent strike. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Recent Airstrike In Gaza?)



The post was made by an X user named Jackson Hinkle, who Check Your Fact has previously debunked several times.

A spokesperson for the Department of Defense (DOD) declined to comment on the specific images in an email, but instead directed Check Your Fact to a statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin regarding the strikes and a transcript of a recent DOD backgrounder.