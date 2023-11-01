FACT CHECK: Did Hamas Fighters Pretend To Be Dead?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows recent footage of Hamas fighters pretending to be corpses.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2013.

Fact Check:

FBI Director Chris Wray issued a warning to Congress that the U.S. is in danger of terror attacks inspired by the Hamas-Israel conflict, CBS News reported. He told lawmakers that Iran and Hezbollah pose a danger to U.S. security in cyber and kinetic attacks.

The Instagram post purports Hamas members faked their deaths. The video allegedly shows several Hamas members pretending to be corpses, but soon start moving out of the body bags.

The text overlay reads, “Wake up world. They think you are fools! The masters of fake news. Welcome the Palestinians & their Hamas.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is recent or that it is related to the current Israeli-Hamas conflict. The video was uploaded to YouTube in 2013.

Google translated the description of the video saying in part, “Dozens of Muslim Brotherhood students, at Al-Azhar University, organized a massive demonstration in front of the college administration building, and Brotherhood students at Al-Azhar University joined the girls’ and boys’ marches side by side, in one march.” Al-Azhar University is located in Cairo, Egypt, according to Times Higher Education.

Reuters reported on the conflict in Egypt at the time this video was uploaded. The protest appears to be related to the conflict within the country after Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted by the military. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that that NFL head Coach wore a Lebanese flag on his sleeve in support of a terrorist group.

