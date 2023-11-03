FACT CHECK: Video Of Orthodox Jews Burning Israeli Flag Is Old

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a recent incident of Orthodox Jews burning an Israeli flag.

🚨🇮🇱 Anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews BURNED the ISRAELI FLAG on the streets of a Jewish neighborhood in North London on Purim, the Jewish holiday symbolizing the victory of righteousness over evil.

pic.twitter.com/rjeqNKk5Jk — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 1, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The caption is misleading. The video dates back to 2010.

Fact Check:

Bahrain announced recently their recall of the ambassador Khaled Al-Jalahma from Israel as the Israeli government stated that relations with Bahrain are stable and that this move is to calm the Bahraini people, The Times of Israel reported. Arab News reported that Bahrain has also suspended all economic ties with Israel due to its support of Palestine.

The Twitter post purports that certain Orthodox Jews shared their anti-Zionist beliefs by burning an Israeli flag. In the video, four men surround the flag as another sets fire to it.

The caption reads, “Anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews BURNED the ISRAELI FLAG on the streets of a Jewish neighborhood in North London on Purim, the Jewish holiday symbolizing the victory of righteousness over evil.”

The caption is misleading. The post does not indicate when this video was taken. The video was uploaded to YouTube in 2010. Google translates the description to, “The burning of the Israeli flag by anti-Zionist Jewish rabbis.” The man in the video claims that they wish for the dismantlement of the Zionist state as quickly as possible.

There are some Jews that are anti-Zionist. The Jewish Virtual Library claims that some Orthodox Jews are against the state of Israel claiming that Israel can only be regained miraculously. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Hamas fighters pretended to be dead in a viral video.

