FACT CHECK: Does Video Show A Pro-Palestine Protest In Spain?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a massive pro-Palestine protest in Spain.

Human flood in Spain for Palestine. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/IvgGtYyM5k — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 13, 2023

Verdict: False

The protest was reportedly against a deal Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made with Catalan separatists.

Fact Check:

At least a 100 people were arrested at a recent pro-Palestine protest in Chicago, CBS News reported. Hundreds of Jews and other Palestinian supporters gathered at Ogilvie Transportation Center to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The X post purports protesters were marching in the streets in Spain in support of the people of Gaza in the current Hamas-Israeli conflict. The video shows an aerial view of crowded streets.

The caption reads, “Human flood in Spain for Palestine.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video is of a protest in Spain, but the video was reported on by local news outlets and shared on their social media accounts that shared different reasons for the gathering. El Mundo shared the video of the demonstrators and reported that the protest is related to a deal Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made with the Catalan separatists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Mundo (@elmundo_es)

The caption reports, “Spain stands up against amnesty. In the capitals of all provinces and in some of the major European cities, the Spaniards have stood before the cessions that Pedro Sanchez has made with the Catalan and Basque nationalists in exchange for their votes, essential to continue governing.”

Reuters reports on the protest that happened over the weekend saying that the protest was against Sanchez’s deal to grant amnesty to the Catalan separatists in exchange for their support for his reelection. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation about the Hamas-Israeli conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim about a video showing citizens of Gaza after an airstrike.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].