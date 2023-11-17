FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Call Bill Gates ‘Evil’?

A post shared on social media purports that X CEO Elon Musk claimed he will expose Microsoft founder Bill Gates as evil.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The article stems from a satirical website called SpaceXMania.

Fact Check:

Musk will be the subject of a biopic by acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky based on the Walter Isaacson biography, CNBC. The indie movie studio A24 has secured the rights to Isaacson’s book and no announcement has been made on who will play the role of Musk.

The X post purports Musk will expose Gates on X. The post shares an article that features side-by-side images of the two men.

The headline reads, “Breaking: Elon Musk Exposes Bill Gates On X, Says ‘He’s Evil.’”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Musk has made this claim. The article stems from a satirical website called SpaceXMania.

SpaceXMania recently published an article that made the same claim. The website shares a disclaimer that states that the website is meant as parody, “Please note that the articles under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

