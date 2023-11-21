FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Hamas Ambush On Israeli Tanks

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter
A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show a Hamas ambush on Israeli tanks.

Verdict: False

The video is not genuine. It is from ARMA 3, a military simulation game.

Fact Check:

Israeli tanks have been spotted near the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Did Mike Johnson Say He Studied Homosexual Relationships In College?)

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show Hamas ambushing Israeli tanks. One post reads,  “The scene of the destruction of many Israeli tanks at the same time in the Gaza war Israel is facing heavy loss of life and property at the hands of al-Qassam Brigades.”

The video, though, is not genuine. The video is from ARMA 3, which is described as an “open-world army simulation,” according to the website of its developer, Bohemia Interactive. The video itself is taken from a longer YouTube video shared in late October.

“This video is a virtual game simulation. The battle simulation may differ from the actual one. We simulate articles that appear in the news. ARMA Game Play Video,” reads the video’s description.

Social media has been flooded with old videos, video game clips, and other misleading and false information about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, according to NPR. Check Your Fact has debunked videos showing ARMA 3 clips and claiming that they are from the recent fighting.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Video Of Palestinian Girl Struck By A Stun Grenade Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict
FACT CHECK: No, Scholastic Book Fairs Are Not Selling “Conversations With God” Books In 2023
FACT CHECK: No, Preaching Christianity Is Not Illegal In Israel
FACT CHECK: Facebook Video Does Not Show Israeli Army Storming Al-Shifa Hospital