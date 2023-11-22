FACT CHECK: Did Jimmy Carter Claim That Evangelicals Christians Have Been Hijacked By Radicals?

A post shared on social media purports that former President Jimmy Carter claimed that Evangelicals are hijacked by extremists that would ostracize Jesus.

“Evangelical Christianity has been hijacked by people who would have given Jesus himself the boot if he knocked on their door.” – President Jimmy Carter — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 15, 2021

Verdict: Misleading

The claim was taken out of context from a 2005 article.

Fact Check:

First lady Roselynn Carter passed away at the age of 96. CNN reports that she died on Sunday she was surrounded by her family in their home in Georgia. During her time in the White House she worked to reform mental health policy in the United States.

The Twitter post quotes Carter saying, “Evangelical Christianity has been hijacked by people who would have given Jesus himself the boot if he knocked on their door.”

The claim is taken out of context. There is no credible news report that suggests that a direct quote comes from Jimmy Carter. Carter was credited with saying some version of this statement in an article from the Star Tribune Nov. 11, 2005. The statement is not written with quotation marks and is a paraphrase attempting to characterize Carter’s thoughts. The article also mentions that Carter himself is a professing Evangelical Christian.

Carter’s book “Our Endangered Values” does deal with trends within religious circles that are troubling to Carter. Carter defends the idea of separation of Church and State and claims that some religious activists are blurring those lines. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Trump promised to make Aileen Cannon a Supreme Court Justice.