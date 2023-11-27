FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Pro-Palestine Protest In Israel?

A photo shared on social media purportedly shows a massive pro-Palestinian protest in Israel calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Verdict: Misleading

The caption is inaccurate. The image is from a Nov. 11 protest in Tel Aviv regarding the release of hostages, not a ceasefire.

Hamas and Israel agreed to a deal to release the hostages from Gaza, according to CNN. Hamas will release 50 women and children that were taken during the Oct. 7 terror attack in exchange for a four day pause in the fighting in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners, the outlet indicated,

The X post purports that thousands of Israelis gathered recently to protest against the Hamas-Israeli conflict and call for an end to Israel’s presence in Gaza. The post shared a photo of an aerial view of a plaza filled with people.

The caption reads, “BREAKING: PRO PALESTINIAN PROTESTS IN ISRAEL ASKING FOR END TO THE GENOCIDE.”

The claim is inaccurate. According to Haaretz, the protest was not for a ceasefire. Reports indicate that the image is from a Nov. 11 protest in Tel Aviv with thousands of people demanding return of the hostages in Gaza.

The protesters wanted the Israeli government to make the return of the hostages the main focus of their efforts. One of the hostage’s family members said, “Mr Prime Minister, cabinet members, do not talk to me about conquering, do not talk to me about flattening [Gaza]. Do not talk at all. Just take action … bring them home now,” Al Jazeera reported.

The report has stated that some of the protesters at the event carried signs demanding a ceasefire. However, that was not the agenda of all the protesters. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation about the Hamas-Israeli conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim about a video showing citizens of Gaza after an airstrike.

