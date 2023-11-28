FACT CHECK: Image Shows Behind The Scenes Of Satirical Movie, Not A Staged Injury In Gaza

An image shared on social media claims to show evidence that Palestinians are staging injuries in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The image stems from a TV production.

Fact Check:

17 more hostages were released by Hamas on Sunday and Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners, The Associated Press reported. This is the third exchange to occur during this four-day truce as the United States is seeking to extend the truce.

The Facebook post purports to show proof of Hamas faking injuries. The post shared an image of a man in a hospital bed who is hooked up to medical equipment incorrectly.

The text overlay in the image reads, “Just a few important items: 1. The EKG heart monitoring electrodes go on the chest not your face. 2. The Pulse Oximeter goes on your finger and not your nose.”

The caption reads, “Hamas propaganda at it’s worst…he’s not going to get better with the ECG attached to his face!!”

The caption is inaccurate. The image stems from a satirical Malaysian TV movie by director Al Jafree Md Yusop from 2018. The image was posted on Facebook by the filmmaker during the production of the movie in 2018.

