FACT CHECK: Video Shows 2018 Lebanon Flood, Not West Bank

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent video of a flood in the West Bank.

Massive flood due to strong rainfall in the Jericho of West Bank in the Palestine 🇵🇸 (20.11.2023) pic.twitter.com/uOvzlaTUSX — ᖇᗝᗝᔕᗴᐯᗴᒪ丅 丅ᗴᖇᖇᎥᗴᖇᔕ (@RTerriers) November 21, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2018.

Fact Check:

Three Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman at a bus stop in Jerusalem and 16 were injured, BBC News reported. The attackers got out of a car on a highway and opened fire at the crowd.

The Twitter post purports to show a massive flood that ran through Palestine. The video is taken from high above the street as water can be seen rushing down hill in a residential area.

The caption reads, “Massive flood due to strong rainfall in the Jericho of West Bank in Palestine (20.11.2023).”

The claim is inaccurate. The video was posted on Facebook in June 2018. The title of the video claims to be in Lebanon. Google translates the title as, “Floods sweep away cars and enter homes in Ras Baalbek and Al-Qaa – Lebanon.” The video was also uploaded to YouTube in June 2018.

Reports at the time indicated that there was a flood in Lebanon. Gulf News reported that Lebanon saw massive rainfall that resulted in flooding throughout the Christian village of Ras Baalbak. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

